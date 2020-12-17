Previous
Macro Hydranga by julzmaioro
Photo 2776

Macro Hydranga

Loving the Hydranga's at the moment.. This one I call 'Kylie' as it is a unknown cutting that I was given when Kylie passed away and we created a garden of memories..
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

julia

