Previous
Next
Holiday fun... by julzmaioro
Photo 2779

Holiday fun...

The GD's recently got these 'sumo' suits which they have been having fun with.. but today they decided to go up the big hill and roll down.. Waka (the dog) had alot of fun chasing after them..
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
761% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre Andresen ace
What a giggle!
December 20th, 2020  
Carole G ace
Oh, I wish I'd seen that. Was water involved?
December 20th, 2020  
Nick ace
What a fun idea. Bet there was lots of laughter.
December 20th, 2020  
Dianne
That must've been hilarious to watch. A great pic of holiday fun.
December 20th, 2020  
julia ace
@yorkshirekiwi no water.. just a pretty steep hill..
December 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise