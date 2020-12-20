Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2779
Holiday fun...
The GD's recently got these 'sumo' suits which they have been having fun with.. but today they decided to go up the big hill and roll down.. Waka (the dog) had alot of fun chasing after them..
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
5
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3848
photos
204
followers
215
following
761% complete
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
18th December 2020 10:25am
Tags
fun
,
hill
,
holiday
,
rolling
eDorre Andresen
ace
What a giggle!
December 20th, 2020
Carole G
ace
Oh, I wish I'd seen that. Was water involved?
December 20th, 2020
Nick
ace
What a fun idea. Bet there was lots of laughter.
December 20th, 2020
Dianne
That must've been hilarious to watch. A great pic of holiday fun.
December 20th, 2020
julia
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
no water.. just a pretty steep hill..
December 20th, 2020
