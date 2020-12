Merry Christmas 2020

Here we are in the 'eve' of Christmas Eve on this side of the world.. and it has been a busy day in getting ready for tomorrows celebration's..

FG and I decided to do a photo.. As you can see he is trussed up like a turkey as he had shoulder surgery and with me recovering from 6 months of chemo we are a right pair.. but very pleased we are out the other side..