Photo 2782
Christmas Decorations..
Borrowed a shot from last Christmas as a bit busy today love these quirky ornaments..
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3851
photos
204
followers
215
following
762% complete
View this month »
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
2782
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
23rd December 2019 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
decorations
Babs
ace
What a great festive shot. I love the lady in red who looks as though she has been poured into her dress. ha ha fav.
December 23rd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
All so elegant...including the cow!
December 23rd, 2020
Dianne
A very nice Christmassy image.
December 23rd, 2020
