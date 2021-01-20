Sign up
Photo 2809
Quarry Workers..
Been a while since I have given 'The Worker's' some task's to do.. So set them to work today in the 'Flake' quarry..
They are such loyal workers...
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
2
3
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3878
photos
203
followers
218
following
Tags
little
,
flake
,
workers
PhylM-S
ace
Love!!!
January 20th, 2021
Graeme Stevens
ace
I hope they're going to put that chocolate to good use...
January 20th, 2021
