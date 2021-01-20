Previous
Quarry Workers.. by julzmaioro
Quarry Workers..

Been a while since I have given 'The Worker's' some task's to do.. So set them to work today in the 'Flake' quarry..
They are such loyal workers...
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
769% complete

PhylM-S ace
Love!!!
January 20th, 2021  
Graeme Stevens ace
I hope they're going to put that chocolate to good use...
January 20th, 2021  
