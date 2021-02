My loves..

A bit late with my Valentines Day posting as had a couple of busy day's and just got around to doing it today. I have a little collection of heart's on our bedroom wall that have been given to me by family and friends... This large Silver one is one of the latest.. and the small heart FG got for me soon after our daughter 'past'.. it has her name engraved on it.. I could not include a rose as we have had some much welcome rain and they are a bit bliwn about bit still got the rich red colour..