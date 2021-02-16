Bakers Dozen...

As NZ has had some new community cases of covid Auckland and districts has gone into level 3 and the rest of the country level 2.. Where our farm is. is just South of the Auckland boundary but the 'Powers that be' have decided to include us in the level 3 lock down .. at this stage it is not really a problem so I am determined to not have to go anywhere to get supplies.. Getting a bit low of bread so today I made some bread rolls... just a little worried that FG&FB may think it is going to be a regular thing.. may also have to resort to making some butter.. Toilet rolls are ok but the fly swat is getting a work out as the fly spray is all but gone.. Maybe fruit buns tomorrow if they are lucky..