Bakers Dozen... by julzmaioro
Photo 2836

Bakers Dozen...

As NZ has had some new community cases of covid Auckland and districts has gone into level 3 and the rest of the country level 2.. Where our farm is. is just South of the Auckland boundary but the 'Powers that be' have decided to include us in the level 3 lock down .. at this stage it is not really a problem so I am determined to not have to go anywhere to get supplies.. Getting a bit low of bread so today I made some bread rolls... just a little worried that FG&FB may think it is going to be a regular thing.. may also have to resort to making some butter.. Toilet rolls are ok but the fly swat is getting a work out as the fly spray is all but gone.. Maybe fruit buns tomorrow if they are lucky..
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
kali ace
they look very professional! so well risen
February 16th, 2021  
Ethel ace
Wow, home made bread buns and butter. Better than cake for me.nicely photographed to look mouth watering.
February 16th, 2021  
Dianne
These look very nice! So even and fluffy. Fav
I’m sure homemade butter is easy!
February 16th, 2021  
Carole G ace
They look great, as soon as the border is open again, I’m coming up 😂
February 16th, 2021  
Margo ace
Yum they look very nice
February 16th, 2021  
Ethel ace
We are in a snap 5 Day lockdown, so today I did a grocery shopping on line. It will be delivered to my front door with no contact.
February 16th, 2021  
