And with the rain come the Belladonna's..

Love this time of the year when all the surprises pop up just after the first rain after a long dry spell.. Last night the late afternoon sun was highlighting these lovely cream belladonna's (the pink ones are in a more obvious place.) So today I was really surprised to see just how many were flowering along with some narines... All of these flowers pop uo before the leaves hence why they are sometimes known as naked ladies