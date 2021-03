Here Comes The Rain Again..

I think this shot needed a walker and a dog, but we are in lockdown at the moment and the 'Farmers' were working at our other block. But this sky looked as if it really meant business, but we got nothing more than a bit of a drizzle. We are pretty pleased to have got enough rain to put so colour back in the paddocks..

Apologies if you now have a earworm singing away in your head but it is a great Eurythmics song.