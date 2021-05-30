Previous
Skeleton's in the Garden.. by julzmaioro
Photo 2939

Skeleton's in the Garden..

Had a walk around the garden this morning looking for rain shots for Camera Club.. Didn't have much success but did rather like this shot of what remains of the honesty flowers..
30th May 2021 30th May 21

julia

Dianne
They look lovely hanging there like miniature hole hoops.
May 30th, 2021  
Margo ace
Like the circles
May 30th, 2021  
