Photo 2939
Skeleton's in the Garden..
Had a walk around the garden this morning looking for rain shots for Camera Club.. Didn't have much success but did rather like this shot of what remains of the honesty flowers..
30th May 2021
30th May 21
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4008
photos
204
followers
217
following
805% complete
2932
2933
2934
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
30th May 2021 8:59am
Privacy
Public
Tags
skeletons
honesty
Dianne
They look lovely hanging there like miniature hole hoops.
May 30th, 2021
Margo
ace
Like the circles
May 30th, 2021
