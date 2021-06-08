Sign up
Photo 2948
Trigg on Bird Hill
I am often missing the sunsets this time of the year as close the blinds to keep the warmth in.. But tonight I looked out just in time..
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
1
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4017
photos
205
followers
218
following
807% complete
2941
2942
2943
2944
2945
2946
2947
2948
Tags
sunset
,
clouds
,
trigg
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
Unreal!
June 8th, 2021
