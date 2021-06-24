Summer slide... In Winter

On my walk this morning I was pleased to see the tide 'almost' in.. just not quite far enough to get the full reflection.

As you can imagine this is a popular spot for all the local kids and it is an icon of this beach for years but not a kid to be seen this morning in a zero deg frost.. It use to be a wooden slide but it was updated a few years back.

In the background you can see the local steel Mill we are assured it is steam and not smoke billowing out and they do meet all the allowed emissions.