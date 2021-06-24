Previous
Summer slide... In Winter by julzmaioro
Photo 2964

Summer slide... In Winter

On my walk this morning I was pleased to see the tide 'almost' in.. just not quite far enough to get the full reflection.
As you can imagine this is a popular spot for all the local kids and it is an icon of this beach for years but not a kid to be seen this morning in a zero deg frost.. It use to be a wooden slide but it was updated a few years back.
In the background you can see the local steel Mill we are assured it is steam and not smoke billowing out and they do meet all the allowed emissions.
24th June 2021

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
812% complete



Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Such a compelling image with the contrast between the sharp foreground with its marvellous reflection and the hazy, industrial background. :)
June 24th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that looks so odd being in the water and the eerie factory behind
June 24th, 2021  
Yao RL
Need brave kids.
June 24th, 2021  
