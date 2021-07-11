Sign up
Photo 2981
Through the looking glass...
When in the forest the other day there was a clearing that the late afternoon sun was hitting nicely and the gap in the tree's made it look like you were looking through a looking glass/porthole..
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
4th July 2021 3:15pm
Privacy
Tags
forest
,
pampus
Issi Bannerman
ace
I see what you saw! Lovely.
July 11th, 2021
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
