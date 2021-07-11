Previous
Next
Through the looking glass... by julzmaioro
Photo 2981

Through the looking glass...

When in the forest the other day there was a clearing that the late afternoon sun was hitting nicely and the gap in the tree's made it look like you were looking through a looking glass/porthole..
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
816% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
I see what you saw! Lovely.
July 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise