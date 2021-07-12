Sign up
Photo 2982
Winters Rose..
This is one of the contenders for tonight's camera club the subject is 'still life'..
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4051
photos
207
followers
216
following
816% complete
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
2981
2982
12
1
365
NIKON D610
4th July 2021 10:29am
Tags
christmas
,
winter
,
rose
,
helebore
kali
ace
shows them off nicely, a bit hard to see in the garden!
July 12th, 2021
