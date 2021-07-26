Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2996
Walnut Harvest..
The 'Lads' haven't been around for a while to do any jobs for me .. But they stepped up today to help with the walnut cracking .. What a fine job they did..
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
2
4
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4065
photos
207
followers
217
following
2989
2990
2991
2992
2993
2994
2995
2996
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
26th July 2021 4:34pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the
,
walnut
,
harvest
,
lads
,
cracking
Dianne
They look like they are doing a great job! Fav
July 26th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fun shot
July 26th, 2021
