Previous
Next
Train Station Mural by julzmaioro
Photo 3007

Train Station Mural

We have a young girl in our community that is doing beautiful murals to any blank walls around town.. This is her latest.. On the building that was once used as the Railway Station, that is now used as a community hall...She is very clever..
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
823% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
That’s really lovely.
August 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise