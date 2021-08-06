Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3007
Train Station Mural
We have a young girl in our community that is doing beautiful murals to any blank walls around town.. This is her latest.. On the building that was once used as the Railway Station, that is now used as a community hall...She is very clever..
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4076
photos
203
followers
214
following
823% complete
View this month »
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
6th August 2021 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
mural
,
station
Dianne
That’s really lovely.
August 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close