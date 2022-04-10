Previous
The Old shed.. by julzmaioro
The Old shed..

Was down at our Son's last night and I could no resist another shot of the neighbours shed in the evening light.. Like how the gum tree branches are highlighted by the light and the sunset reflected colour above the River Hills..
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Wylie ace
Brilliant shot, beautiful light, I hope you took a hundred shots:)
April 10th, 2022  
