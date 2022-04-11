Previous
Early Morning Light... by julzmaioro
Photo 3255

Early Morning Light...

Early up load tonight as it is our Camera Clubs AGM... ahhh and I have the Presidents report to present..
Had to dash out to get this shot this morning as I was about to jump in the shower.. So this is a PJ shot.. and that's not Photojournalism..
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
891% complete

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
April 11th, 2022  
