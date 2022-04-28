Sign up
Photo 3272
Vivid Autumn Growth
The other day
@dide
and I went to the Auckland Botanical Gardens. Always a source for some lovely images. The ponds were very still (Mill Pond Like) and they looked beautiful reflecting the New Zealand Tree Fern (Punga)..
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
4
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4378
photos
202
followers
213
following
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
26th April 2022 1:56pm
Public
Tags
tree
,
pond
,
gardens
,
botanical
,
ferns
,
punga
Dianne
Gorgeous reflections and colour.
April 28th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
They do have some good planting here which lend themselves to a lovely reflection!
April 28th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Beautiful.
April 28th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 28th, 2022
