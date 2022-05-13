Previous
Next
Through The Looking Glass.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3287

Through The Looking Glass..

Another shot from my 'through Glass' shots.. I used my glass trifle bowl tipped on it's side and put 3 cosmos flowers inside.. the thick glass caused the distortion..
13th May 2022 13th May 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
900% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise