Sunset at The Manukau Heads... by julzmaioro
Sunset at The Manukau Heads...

A lovely evening at The Manukau Heads Signal station that is now an Airbnb where @dide and her family are staying couldn't resist to get a shot of the setting sun..
14th May 2022 14th May 22

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful golden rays.
May 14th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
This is wonderful. What a beautiful place for an Airbnb!
May 14th, 2022  
Annie D ace
fabulous layers
May 14th, 2022  
