Photo 3288
Sunset at The Manukau Heads...
A lovely evening at The Manukau Heads Signal station that is now an Airbnb where
@dide
and her family are staying couldn't resist to get a shot of the setting sun..
14th May 2022
14th May 22
3
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4394
photos
202
followers
214
following
900% complete
View this month »
3281
3282
3283
3284
3285
3286
3287
3288
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
14th May 2022 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
sunset
,
golden
,
bar
,
manukau
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful golden rays.
May 14th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
This is wonderful. What a beautiful place for an Airbnb!
May 14th, 2022
Annie D
ace
fabulous layers
May 14th, 2022
