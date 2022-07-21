Previous
Kahikatea's and Willow.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3356

Kahikatea's and Willow..

Another shot from our tiki tour of the floods.. like the contrast of the evergreen Kahikatea's and the deciduous willow with it trace of gold.. More high tides and rain on the way so probably not going to disappear anytime soon..
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

julia

@julzmaioro
Issi Bannerman ace
On Golden Pond ... what a beautiful capture. So very golden.
July 21st, 2022  
