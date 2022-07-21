Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3356
Kahikatea's and Willow..
Another shot from our tiki tour of the floods.. like the contrast of the evergreen Kahikatea's and the deciduous willow with it trace of gold.. More high tides and rain on the way so probably not going to disappear anytime soon..
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4462
photos
203
followers
214
following
919% complete
View this month »
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
20th July 2022 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
willow
,
flooding
,
kahikatea's
Issi Bannerman
ace
On Golden Pond ... what a beautiful capture. So very golden.
July 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close