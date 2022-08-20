Previous
Art Exhibition by julzmaioro
Photo 3386

Art Exhibition

Today I went the opening of and Arts Exhibition Auaha Haukura a modern take of traditional Maori art. Made from yarn and crochet and also neon light.. such a stunning and vibrant display all made and designed by a very colourful couple..
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

julia

@julzmaioro
