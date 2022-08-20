Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3386
Art Exhibition
Today I went the opening of and Arts Exhibition Auaha Haukura a modern take of traditional Maori art. Made from yarn and crochet and also neon light.. such a stunning and vibrant display all made and designed by a very colourful couple..
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4492
photos
201
followers
211
following
927% complete
View this month »
3379
3380
3381
3382
3383
3384
3385
3386
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
colourful
,
crochet
,
exhibition
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close