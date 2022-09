Lucky I didn't wear it...

Spent some time in a Quarry Garden in the city today as they have a Tulip Festival every year.. The Tulips were a little disappointing as not a lot of different colours in the displays. But still lovely and more on those another night.

But the Tui's were very busy in the blossom tree's ducking and diving .. I was pleased to catch a couple of shot of the whole bird, but when I uploaded this one and saw what he was doing I guess he had the last laugh.