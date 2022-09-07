Previous
Proud as a Peacock . by julzmaioro
Proud as a Peacock .

Hard to resist a peacock feather with the late afternoon sun highlighting the beautiful colours.. Took this with my 50mm plus 12mm extension tube.. love the detail on the lower left..
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
Annie D ace
great detail
September 7th, 2022  
Babs ace
Excellent detail. fav
September 7th, 2022  
Wylie ace
gorgeous colour you've given it
September 7th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Gorgeous.
September 7th, 2022  
