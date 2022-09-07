Sign up
Photo 3404
Proud as a Peacock .
Hard to resist a peacock feather with the late afternoon sun highlighting the beautiful colours.. Took this with my 50mm plus 12mm extension tube.. love the detail on the lower left..
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
4
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4510
photos
197
followers
210
following
932% complete
View this month »
3397
3398
3399
3400
3401
3402
3403
3404
Tags
colours
,
peacock
,
feather
Annie D
ace
great detail
September 7th, 2022
Babs
ace
Excellent detail. fav
September 7th, 2022
Wylie
ace
gorgeous colour you've given it
September 7th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Gorgeous.
September 7th, 2022
