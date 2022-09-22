Sign up
Photo 3419
Woodland Anemone
There was a large patch of this Woodland Anemone in the garden we visited the other day. looked spectacular in what was a dark corner.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
3
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4525
photos
198
followers
210
following
936% complete
View this month »
3412
3413
3414
3415
3416
3417
3418
3419
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
20th September 2022 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
woodland
,
anemone
Boxplayer
ace
Nicely lit.
September 22nd, 2022
Dianne
The light is catching it beautifully.
September 22nd, 2022
Christina
ace
Beautiful.
September 22nd, 2022
