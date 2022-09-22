Previous
Woodland Anemone by julzmaioro
Woodland Anemone

There was a large patch of this Woodland Anemone in the garden we visited the other day. looked spectacular in what was a dark corner.
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Boxplayer ace
Nicely lit.
September 22nd, 2022  
Dianne
The light is catching it beautifully.
September 22nd, 2022  
Christina ace
Beautiful.
September 22nd, 2022  
