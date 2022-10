Bruce and Eva..

Today the local school held their Ag Day. This is something that is unique to country Schools and looked forward to by the keen young farmers. This is Bruce and Eva. Bruce is a very fine specimen of a Hereford steer and Eva is the daughter of a friend of mine and this year Eva has joined our camera club and it is exciting to see how she is progressing .. She was very excited when she got her first 'Honours'..

Eva and Bruce went on to be the Champion beef calf..