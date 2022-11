Early Morning Moo..

When I woke and looked out this morning and saw this beautiful colour in the sky I grabbed my camera to get some shots of the cows a walking past to go to their paddock for the day.. This girl was walking the wrong way and calling out to her friends that were still at the dairy shed.. Y can see low fog over the Waikato river.. What a start to a beautiful day.

Note to self.. grab the tripod as well..