Another shot of my recently edited shot from my trip to Queenstown. This was taken from the lookout part way up the Crown Range, which is the most direct route to the other Lake / Ski resort of Wanaka. In the wintertime this road is often closed due to ice and snow and was in fact closed just a week prior to us being there. It has some pretty tight corner and fairly steep gradient, but for me a great drive and What stunning views. To the right of the Lake you can see the township of Queenstown and to the left is the airport runway.
Dianne
What terrific composition and colours. It is a great road to travel.
November 20th, 2022  
