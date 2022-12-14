Previous
Christmas Dahlia by julzmaioro
Photo 3502

Christmas Dahlia

This beautiful Dahlia stood out and extra special with the raindrops on.. The gardens are enjoying the summer showers at the moment.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

julia

ace
julia
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
959% complete

Zenobia Southcombe
they look so bright and happy!
December 14th, 2022  
kali ace
thats a stunner!
December 14th, 2022  
Dianne
Such a nice healthy looking dahlia and a lovely colour. Fav
December 14th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Such a rich colour - so Christmassy!
December 14th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful rich colours.
December 14th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
So vibrant.
December 14th, 2022  
