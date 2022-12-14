Sign up
Photo 3502
Christmas Dahlia
This beautiful Dahlia stood out and extra special with the raindrops on.. The gardens are enjoying the summer showers at the moment.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
6
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4608
photos
200
followers
211
following
959% complete
View this month »
3495
3496
3497
3498
3499
3500
3501
3502
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
13th December 2022 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
red
,
colour
,
dahlia
Zenobia Southcombe
they look so bright and happy!
December 14th, 2022
kali
ace
thats a stunner!
December 14th, 2022
Dianne
Such a nice healthy looking dahlia and a lovely colour. Fav
December 14th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Such a rich colour - so Christmassy!
December 14th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful rich colours.
December 14th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
So vibrant.
December 14th, 2022
