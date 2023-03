Early Morning Silhouettes..

Another PJ shot.. (Pajamas not photojournalism)

Thought this morning sunrise was looking pretty spectacular with my garden tree's in silhouette. Pohutukawa, Puka's and Kauri and NZ natives. and if you look carefully you can see my 'old school' long line clothesline.

Just after this the fog came in and was quite gloomy, but thankfully cleared so that the farmers could bale their hay.