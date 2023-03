Sunday Drive..

Today FG and I went for a Sunday drive, set out with not too much idea where we were going to go. But the road took us from the West Coast where we live to the East Coast, I guess NZ is a bit unique when you can drive from Coast to Coast without too much drama.

This is Tapapakanga Regional Park on the Firth of Thames. Lots of huge and beautiful Pohutukawa's and FG is standing next to one.