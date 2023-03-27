Previous
47th Anniversary.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3605

47th Anniversary..

Today FG and I are celebrating our 47th Wedding Anniversary.. Where has that time gone.. Along with us our Daughter and SIL are celebrating their 24th.
This photo was taken at our Granddaughter's wedding a few weeks ago..
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year..
Kathy A ace
Happy anniversary to you both 🥂
March 27th, 2023  
Brigette ace
🍾🥂💘
March 27th, 2023  
Dianne
Congratulations! A lovely photo.
March 27th, 2023  
