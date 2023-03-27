Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3605
47th Anniversary..
Today FG and I are celebrating our 47th Wedding Anniversary.. Where has that time gone.. Along with us our Daughter and SIL are celebrating their 24th.
This photo was taken at our Granddaughter's wedding a few weeks ago..
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4712
photos
202
followers
213
following
987% complete
View this month »
3598
3599
3600
3601
3602
3603
3604
3605
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
4th February 2023 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
anniversary
,
wedding
Kathy A
ace
Happy anniversary to you both 🥂
March 27th, 2023
Brigette
ace
🍾🥂💘
March 27th, 2023
Dianne
Congratulations! A lovely photo.
March 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close