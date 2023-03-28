Previous
Mist in the hills.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3606

Mist in the hills..

This morning as I was about to leave home I had to go back and get the camera.. The mist is over the Waikato river and kissing the valleys of the River hills.. Love this view, it changes every day.. well every hour..
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
