Photo 3606
Mist in the hills..
This morning as I was about to leave home I had to go back and get the camera.. The mist is over the Waikato river and kissing the valleys of the River hills.. Love this view, it changes every day.. well every hour..
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4713
photos
202
followers
213
following
1
1
365
DC-TZ220
28th March 2023 8:53am
Tags
river
,
mist
,
hills
,
waikato
