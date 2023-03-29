Previous
Iconic Auckland.... by julzmaioro
Photo 3607

Iconic Auckland....

.... from a different point of view. Today I had to travel across Auckland to the North Harbour, often pass through but don't venture into the suburb's.. So we went down to a very iconic site from the Auckland Harbour bridge of the Chelsea Sugar works it is a standout building painted up an orange colour, so planned on getting some photo's well when we got there the bulk of the building was 'wrapped' and under repair so no photo of that , so took oa shot of the view back to Auckland.. the Harbour bridge, and the famous Sky Tower..
Dawn ace
A nice duo of photos
March 29th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely shots of Auckland.
March 29th, 2023  
Christina ace
Very different from your usual setting!
March 29th, 2023  
Brian ace
Great collage.
March 29th, 2023  
