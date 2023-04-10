Sign up
Photo 3619
Finch.. Kourarini..
As we were walking around the gardens in Napier, this little finch was standing proud atop the rudbeckia. He seemed to be quite happy to stand and pose for me.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
finch
,
kourarini
chikadnz
ace
Good capture!
April 10th, 2023
Babs
ace
He looks as though he is standing on top of the world.
April 10th, 2023
Dianne
He's a colourful chappy.
April 10th, 2023
