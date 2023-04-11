Previous
Art Deco Tour.. by julzmaioro
Art Deco Tour..

The City of Napier was rebuild after a huge earthquake in 1931, and it was decided to go with the then popular Art Deco style. Every year around the anniversary time they have an Art Deco Festival, which I have been to in the past.
The local Trust has a selection of Vintage cars of the time, which they take out on tour for the visitors in town.
So FG and I got taken around on a tour of the city in a 1939 Packard, as you can see polished well up, it was a beautiful ride.
Love the silhouette's in the window's which I guess suggests to what the building was used for.
