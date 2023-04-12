Previous
Napier Gardens.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3621

Napier Gardens..

Alot of the public gardens around Napier had these colourful Rudbeckia flowering, and they looked great with the colourful fountain in the background. Either side of the fountain you can see two more of the art deco style buildings.
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Gorgeous colours
April 12th, 2023  
@sarah19 I'm like a bee and are attracted to bright colours..
April 12th, 2023  
Dianne
Very nice colours and composition.
April 12th, 2023  
