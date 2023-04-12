Sign up
Photo 3621
Napier Gardens..
Alot of the public gardens around Napier had these colourful Rudbeckia flowering, and they looked great with the colourful fountain in the background. Either side of the fountain you can see two more of the art deco style buildings.
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
3
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4728
photos
201
followers
212
following
992% complete
3614
3615
3616
3617
3618
3619
3620
3621
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
7th April 2023 3:09pm
Tags
garden
,
public
,
colour
,
rudbeckia
Sarah Bremner
ace
Gorgeous colours
April 12th, 2023
julia
ace
@sarah19
I'm like a bee and are attracted to bright colours..
April 12th, 2023
Dianne
Very nice colours and composition.
April 12th, 2023
