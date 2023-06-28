Sign up
Previous
Photo 3698
Light at the end of the tunnel
Another shot from our time in the city on our Street Photography course.
This is looking up the ally through to the area where all the bars and cafes are.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
1
3
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4805
photos
200
followers
211
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
24th June 2023 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
ally
,
way
,
cafe
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is a lovely capture with the people slightly blurry in the distance and the super leading lines of floor tiles. Nice.
June 28th, 2023
