Light at the end of the tunnel by julzmaioro
Light at the end of the tunnel

Another shot from our time in the city on our Street Photography course.
This is looking up the ally through to the area where all the bars and cafes are.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

julia

April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Issi Bannerman ace
This is a lovely capture with the people slightly blurry in the distance and the super leading lines of floor tiles. Nice.
June 28th, 2023  
