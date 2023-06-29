Previous
Morning fog by julzmaioro
Photo 3699

Morning fog

Another shot from the other days foggy start to the day. Shot from the neighbours farm.
Like how the distant hills are just showing with the power poles just showing up.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1013% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful misty start to the day.
June 29th, 2023  
Wendy Stout ace
Love the mysterious feeling great picture
June 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise