Previous
Photo 3700
Wabi Sabi
This is one of the Sunflowers that featured nearly two weeks ago with the ladybird. They have been looking a bit past their best but wanted to take a 'wabi Sabi' shot. Beauty in every stage..
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
3
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4807
photos
200
followers
211
following
1013% complete
3693
3694
3695
3696
3697
3698
3699
3700
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
30th June 2023 5:04pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunflower
,
sabi
,
wabi
Dianne
Really lovely - has an antique look to it. Fav
June 30th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh I love it!!!!
June 30th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
June 30th, 2023
