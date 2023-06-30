Previous
Wabi Sabi by julzmaioro
Wabi Sabi

This is one of the Sunflowers that featured nearly two weeks ago with the ladybird. They have been looking a bit past their best but wanted to take a 'wabi Sabi' shot. Beauty in every stage..
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Dianne
Really lovely - has an antique look to it. Fav
June 30th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh I love it!!!!
June 30th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
June 30th, 2023  
