Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 3701
Winter at the Beach
Passed through a Seaside suburb of Auckland today just in time to see some horses walking the beach. and considering it was a cold scrawly day lots of people were out and about.. nice of them to wear some colourful jackets.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
4
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4808
photos
200
followers
211
following
1013% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
1st July 2023 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
dogs
,
horses
,
walkers
Desi
Absolutely wonderful. The people and horses really make the scene into something special
July 1st, 2023
Dianne
All out braving the cold.
July 1st, 2023
Christine Louise
Nice capture of people out enjoying the day and no rain!
July 1st, 2023
Wylie
ace
The colourful clothes and the horses are a great combo
July 1st, 2023
