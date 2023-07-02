Sign up
Photo 3702
Weather, windmills and rainbows
Saw the windmills from a different pov today and it was highlighted by some lovely light against the stormy sky and the some rainbow colours lit it up.. just for a moment.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4809
photos
201
followers
211
following
1014% complete
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
2nd July 2023 8:50am
weather
rainbows
windmills
Dianne
I just posted an image of just the sign - great minds think alike! Neat light on the wind turbines.
July 2nd, 2023
Christine Louise
Interesting shot, love the colours, especially over the turbines. It's been a cold day in the North Island today
July 2nd, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely with that hint of a rainbow on the wind turbines.
July 2nd, 2023
Babs
ace
What a great shot, the rainbow is a bonus. fav.
July 2nd, 2023
