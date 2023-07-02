Previous
Weather, windmills and rainbows by julzmaioro
Weather, windmills and rainbows

Saw the windmills from a different pov today and it was highlighted by some lovely light against the stormy sky and the some rainbow colours lit it up.. just for a moment.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Dianne
I just posted an image of just the sign - great minds think alike! Neat light on the wind turbines.
July 2nd, 2023  
Christine Louise
Interesting shot, love the colours, especially over the turbines. It's been a cold day in the North Island today
July 2nd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman
How lovely with that hint of a rainbow on the wind turbines.
July 2nd, 2023  
Babs
What a great shot, the rainbow is a bonus. fav.
July 2nd, 2023  
