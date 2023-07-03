Previous
Blue sky through the torrential rain.. by julzmaioro
Blue sky through the torrential rain..

Coming home from doing meals on Wheels today and the weather got real wild, and I had to pull over and stop on the side of the road as I was parked I looked to the right and saw this through the side window.. Hoping the weather improves real soon..
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

julia

@julzmaioro
