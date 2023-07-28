Previous
Sophia's Delight .. by julzmaioro
Sophia's Delight ..

Another take of Sophia's delight.. Love the simplicity of the Hellebore's they never disappoint in the garden.
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Dianne
Such a gorgeous colour and Sophia looks like she has lovely long legs too.
July 28th, 2023  
