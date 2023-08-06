Previous
Camellia Tseii by julzmaioro
Camellia Tseii

Earlier this winter I bought this new little Camellia and now it has just started to flower.
Such a tiny sweet little flower with a spicy perfume.. Hopefully it is happy in my garden.
Maggiemae ace
Perfect photo art! I'll have to go and smell my camellia! fav
August 6th, 2023  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Lovely delicate photo of the Camellia.
August 6th, 2023  
