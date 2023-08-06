Sign up
Previous
Photo 3737
Camellia Tseii
Earlier this winter I bought this new little Camellia and now it has just started to flower.
Such a tiny sweet little flower with a spicy perfume.. Hopefully it is happy in my garden.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
camellia
,
tseii
Maggiemae
ace
Perfect photo art! I'll have to go and smell my camellia! fav
August 6th, 2023
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Lovely delicate photo of the Camellia.
August 6th, 2023
