Foggy Folds.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3738

Foggy Folds..

When I opened the blinds this morning had to quickly grab the camera.. one way was a foggy pink sunrise but this was the view north a few minutes later.. Like how the mist hugs the lower points..
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
Brigette ace
lovely mountain curves
August 7th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Such wonderful colours and curves
August 7th, 2023  
