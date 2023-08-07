Sign up
Previous
Photo 3738
Foggy Folds..
When I opened the blinds this morning had to quickly grab the camera.. one way was a foggy pink sunrise but this was the view north a few minutes later.. Like how the mist hugs the lower points..
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
7th August 2023 7:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the
,
of
,
mist
,
hills
,
folds
Brigette
ace
lovely mountain curves
August 7th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Such wonderful colours and curves
August 7th, 2023
