Previous
Photo 3742
Sunshine...
The sunshine was a welcome site this morning. I thought it would be a good idea to get a shot just incase it didn't stick around. Luckily it did for a good part of the .. Hopefully we get a bit more over the weekend.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
1
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
11th August 2023 7:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
sunrise
,
waikato
,
hills.
Brian
ace
Beautiful landscape
August 11th, 2023
