Photo 3743
Early Morniong Ray's..
I went out to get a shot of the River Hills, but then this view distracted me..
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
2
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4850
photos
194
followers
209
following
1025% complete
3743
Tags
morning
early
cows
sunrays
Dianne
Wow - no wonder you noticed this neat view. Fav
August 12th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
August 12th, 2023
