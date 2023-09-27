Previous
Last Calf for the season.. by julzmaioro
Last Calf for the season..

I realized at the beginning of the week that I hadn't got a shot of a new born calf .. So this little girl is our last calf.. She has a pretty cute face..
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
